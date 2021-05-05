Ali Maali (Sharjah)

Abdulaziz Al-Anbari, coach of the Sharjah football team, expressed his optimism about the elements that have appeared at a good level recently, stressing his confidence in them and the right of those who are good at getting his chance. The basic formation of the team, and when you find the opportunity you should stick to it.

Al-Anbari said about the upcoming match in Ajman in the 25th round of the Arab Gulf League: I hope that the team will continue its positive results locally, especially after winning over Hatta by three in the last round, and enter the match with high concentration.

Al-Anbari described his opponent, Ajman, as a difficult team, even if he is currently competing to get out of the relegation zone, which makes the match not easy, citing the results of Ajman with the major teams, the last of which was the Al-Jazira match, which ended in a positive tie by three for each team.

He said: I hope that we will have a good presence in the meeting and achieve the three points, and this requires caution against the counter-attacks that Ajman team is good at, and that we play in balance throughout the match.

Regarding the team’s high goalscoring rate in the past period despite the absence of its scorer, President Wilton Suarez, Al-Anbari explained: In the previous period we were suffering from the instability of the squad, but this matter ended recently, and there has become stability in the formation, especially with the beginning of the second round of the League and the Asian Championship, It had a great impact on defensive discipline, increasing the team’s offensive effectiveness.