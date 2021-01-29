Ali His Excellency (Sharjah) – Sharjah coach Abdulaziz Al-Anbari confirmed that the team’s second consecutive participation in the AFC Champions League should reap “the king” from behind it many positive results, indicating that “the king” benefited from the recent experience set up by the “Majmaah” system. »Given the circumstances of« Corona », wishing that the UAE clubs participating in the« 2021 edition »will be successful.

Al-Anbari made a “simplified analysis” of the second group teams, and said: “Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan is no stranger to the Asian championship, and he has many positive participations, and his experiences are diverse in this great continental event.”

Regarding the Iranian Tractor, he said: He is an unknown Asian for us, and we have not seen him before, and it is “fortunate” that Masoud Shojaei is the team’s coach and not a player with him until now.

He said: I am very happy to meet him again after a long time, and we all loved and appreciated him and he gave a lot to the “king” when he was a player. Therefore, he will be properly celebrated when he comes to the “royal house.”

He added: The Iranian team, by ranking it in the local league, confirms that it has sources of strength and danger, and therefore we must study it appropriately, he and the rest of the group’s teams.

Regarding the team he would like between the Saudi unit or the Iraqi air force, where one of them qualifies to complete the group quadrant, he said: The two teams include many highly qualified players, which makes either of them an additional force for the group with Sharjah, Pakhtakor and Tractor.

He added: During the coming periods, there is a follow-up to all the group’s teams, and of course every device is keen to know everything new, which are natural things in the world of football, and there are no longer things that can be hidden, but all the stadiums of the world have become open to follow in different ways.