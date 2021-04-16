Ali Maali (Sharjah)

Brazilian Igor Coronado continues to be absent from Sharjah at the start of the team’s career in the AFC Champions League, due to the circumstances of injury. Despite this, the ‘king’ succeeded in overcoming the obstacle of the air force with the goal of Khaled Bawazir. More difficult in the next two matches against the Iranian Tractor and Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan, in light of the need for the efforts and competence of a player of the size of Igor in the heavy-caliber meetings, and the absence is not limited to Igor, but is accompanied by the left defender Hassan Saleh, and the two players are subject to the qualification phase.

Amid these circumstances, there is optimism on the part of Abdulaziz Al-Anbari, Sharjah coach, who stressed that he has the elements that can continue the journey in the tournament, and said before tomorrow’s match «Saturday» with Tractor in the second round: We play with a team that has a good physical side, and I hope that the attendance will be distinguished. One of the “King” players, and Igor is in better condition, and he is training alone with the fitness coach, along with Hassan Saleh. The two players did not enter group training, and Igor will be ready after the third round.

He added: I have great confidence in the players, and we play at a level that makes points in our interest, and we are fully aware of the difficulty of the match, and we trained well, and our ambition to win the sixth point tomorrow.

While Luan Pereira, Sharjah striker, confirmed that his team is completely ready for the meeting, and said: Our focus is high and it will be a difficult match, and we have to play well in it, and the Asian Championship is a good opportunity for any player, and I trained hard for a quick return and I will do my best.