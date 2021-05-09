Ali Maali (Sharjah)

Abdulaziz Al-Anbari, Sharjah coach, believes that the difficulty of his match against Al Ittihad Kalba in the final round of the Arab Gulf League comes from that the competitor is coming from a loss in the last round, and he said: Ittihad Kalba is difficult at home, and has ambition to win the match, so that it is in positions It is ahead of the ranking table, which is close to Al Ain, and equals unity, and all these factors make the match difficult and strong at the same time.

He added: Sharjah also has the ambition of victory, to continue in its advanced position, and we have to pay attention to all moments of the match, to have a high concentration, and to continue to follow the positive results that we have recently achieved.

For his part, Luan Pereira, the Sharjah player, said: A match against a strong competitor, and prepare ourselves well, let us leave the match with an important result, and we are at the end of a season, and most players in all the world leagues feel exhausted, however we try to make the utmost effort, and we realize that whoever participates is an alternative in The matches are trying to do a lot for the good of the team.