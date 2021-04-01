Ali Maali (Sharjah)

Abdulaziz Al-Anbari, Sharjah coach, confirmed that the recent suspension period was appropriate and good for the “king” in all respects, and said: It was an opportunity to treat the players who were chased by injuries, and kept away from the stadiums for a while, and a strong match awaits us with Bani Yas, the league leaders, the day after tomorrow «Saturday» in A tour is very strong for the team.

He added: Sharjah offers good matches, but the results are not positive, and with all that, I am very confident in providing the expected results, and currently we have more than one choice in the choices of players, and I know that during the remaining matches of the league we are required to achieve victories.

He said: The absence of striker Wilton Suarez due to his illness is unfortunate and sad, as he is an important person for the team, whether on or off the stadium, and we, whether technical and administrative staff or players, hope for a speedy return of Wilton because we love him, and our hearts are with him and I wish him to exist again.

He added: Baniyas is the best team on the defensive side, and we have a great desire to provide the positive level, and we have a lot of work in the Asian Championship.