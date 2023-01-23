Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Al-Wehda achieved an important victory over Bani Yas 1-0 in the fatal time of the match, which was held at Bani Yas Stadium in “Al-Shamkha”, at the end of the first round matches of the ADNOC Professional League, to score three important points in the competition for the league shield.

Joao Pedro scored the only goal of “Al-Annabi” in the 90th minute, raising “Al-Annabi” to 26 points and ascending to third place instead of fifth. “Al-Samawi” remains at 15 points in ninth place.

The match was less than average in the first half, and did not rise to the expected level, while the level rose relatively in the second half, especially from Al Wahda, who intensified his attack, so that Joao Pedro succeeded in snatching the winning goal in the fatal time.