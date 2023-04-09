Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Al-Wehda achieved the “required goals” from the two matches of the Lebanese Tower, in the first preliminary round of the Arab Clubs Cup, as “Al-Annabi” advanced to the second and final preliminary round, after winning the two matches, the first with a “three”, and the second with a goal.

And the representative of Emirates football hit more than one bird with one stone, by going up in the first place, and the experience of the players who have been absent for a while, and also resting some elements in the second match, to avoid any state of exhaustion, due to the pressure of the matches, especially as the team returns to the “ADNOC League” matches. For professionals.

The “His Excellencies” are waiting for the finalist from the Royal Moroccan Army and the Libyan Union. The return match is scheduled to take place next Wednesday evening, after the first confrontation ended with the army winning a “quadruple”, which confirms that the Moroccan team is closest to meeting “Al-Annabi” in the second round, and is playing The qualifier in the fourth group, which includes Moroccan Raja Casablanca, and Algerian Belouizdad Youth, where the tournament will be held in the “combined” system in Saudi Arabia next July.

Dutch coach Arno Buettenweg spoke at the press conference after the match, and said: We achieved a convincing victory for me, even if it was delayed until the last seconds of the match, and we must not forget that we played the first leg 3 days ago, which is the third in 10 days.

He added: We had many chances to score over the course of the two halves, but we were not lucky, and the opponent played better than the first leg.

Arnaud revealed that the absence of Matthews Pereira came due to his exposure to a health “malaise” before the match, while Tahnoun Al Zaabi was absent because he felt muscle pain in the last training, while Sebastian Tigali and Fares Jumaa began the last stage of rehabilitation before they joined the group exercises, in preparation for participating with the team in the tournament. Upcoming matches.

Arnaud stressed that he does not care about the identity of the team he faces in the next round, whether the Royal Army or the Libyan Union, pointing out that the tournament includes very strong teams, and it does not matter who we meet, and the most important thing is that we show a good level, and we can fully achieve the required goals.

On the other hand, Hussein Tahan, coach of Al-Burj, congratulated Al-Wehda on winning and advancing to the last preliminary round, stressing that his team did what was required of it, especially in the second match, where the performance changed completely, compared to the first match, which ended with Al-Wehda winning by three goals.

He said: In the second match, we studied the opponent well, closed the danger centers, and the match would have been on its way to a draw had it not been for the last-minute goal.

He pointed out that the players presented what was required of them, and did their best, but the differences were great and were in the interest of the unit, which has a group of distinguished players.