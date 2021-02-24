Ali Maali (Sharjah)

Abdulaziz Al-Anbari, coach of the Sharjah team, confirmed that Friday’s match against Al-Jazira is of great importance not only to the fans of the two teams, but also to everyone who follows the league, indicating that the position of the two teams at the top makes it a match of special characteristics and importance.

Al-Anbari said in a press conference: Al-Jazeera is one of the strong teams in all its lines, and therefore we have to be careful and balance between defense and attack, especially since Al-Jazeera is the best in possession and speed to reach the opponent’s goal through the high capabilities of its players.

He said: The match is an open book for the two teams, which means that it will be strong and important despite its difficulty for the two teams, stressing that the mentally focused team will be the one who prevails and is able to solve the match for its benefit in the end.