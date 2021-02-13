Mohammed Hassan (Abu Dhabi)

The knight Abdullah Ali Al Ameri – on horseback «Vajabon de Polski» of the F3 stables under the supervision of coach Ali Ghanem Al Marri – won the President of the State Cup of Endurance in its 22nd edition for 160 km, which was organized and hosted by the Emirates Global Endurance Village in Al Wathba in Abu Dhabi, with the support and direction of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, with a record participation of 340 riders from inside and outside the country.

The race was held in cooperation with the Equestrian and Racing Federation, and the knight Abdullah Al Ameri flew the precious cup, after covering the total distance of the race at 6:11:01 hours, at a speed rate of 25.87 km per hour.

And in second place was the knight, Anna Cecilia Garcia, on horseback «TPO Vals» of the stables of Faisal bin Zaal Al Dhaheri, who crossed the distance in a time of 6:12:53 hours, with an average speed of 25.74 km / hour, and finished in the third place the mare Metha Muhammad Hamid Al Qubaisi – on the rode of “Tonki de Bou Bassil” of the “F3” stables – covering the distance at a time of 6:13:14 hours, with an average speed of 25.72 kilometers per hour.

The race witnessed a strong competition since the start, as everyone was keen to put their fingerprints on this precious occasion, and the lead during the first five stages was for the Persian commando stables Afnan Ibrahim and Ali Muhammad Al Hosani, but they failed to maintain their progress in the last stage in which the race champion prevailed. Abdullah Al-Amri, who was able to stand alone at the top with a comfortable difference, guaranteed him winning the most important titles of the season.

Al-Amiri followed a strict “tactic”, by walking with the horses of the lead and maintaining his position at all stages, to unleash the horse “Vajun” who was at the best of expectations and achieved an immediate response in a timely manner.

The winners were crowned by Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, President of the Equestrian Federation, Musallam Al Amiri, Director General of the Village, Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Federation, Abdul Rahman Al Rumaithi, Village Supervisor, and Muhammad Al Hadrami, Director of Activities in the Village.

Lara Sawaya, Executive Director of the Festival of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ali Al Mansouri from Al Wathba Dates Factory, and Mohammed Abdullah, representative of Al Masoud Motors, participated in the coronation ceremony.