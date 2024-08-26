Minister of Education, Sarah Al Amiri, stressed that the use of artificial intelligence in the educational process must be subject to experimentation and evaluation to determine its effectiveness from all aspects, and to ensure that it does not add any burdens to students and parents.

Al-Amiri said in press statements, following the press conference that the ministry recently organized to announce its preparations for the new academic year: “Any change in the educational process or the addition or use of new tools in it must be with the correct measure to use these tools in the right place that serves the educational field and serves the student in the teaching and learning process.”

Al Amiri stated that artificial intelligence, like any other type of primary tool that can be relied upon in the educational process, must be tested in a scientific manner to measure its results and effectiveness, refine it, and then enter the educational field without imposing additional burdens on the student, his guardian, or the educational field, to ensure a smooth and correct change.

Al Amiri continued: “The ultimate goal we aspire to is to increase the academic level of students and advance the educational process, regardless of the tools used. At the same time, the UAE government spares no effort in supporting the use of these tools and exploiting them in the correct way, for the benefit of our students, and increasing the effectiveness of the learning process from the early stages to the labor market.”

For his part, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education, Eng. Mohammed Al-Qassim, confirmed that the new academic year will start under the slogan “From Student to Leader”, and the start of the educational cadres’ work in the field with the Professional Development Week according to their specializations, noting that the Ministry is concerned with training and developing teachers’ skills during the academic year, by allocating courses for them according to their specializations and according to the cadres present in the educational field.

He added that the Ministry provides an appropriate educational environment for the teaching and learning process, so it began its preparations to equip the school environment since the end of the last academic year, noting that it was able to carry out concrete maintenance for a number of schools, in addition to establishing 12 schools across the country, and also carried out comprehensive maintenance for 311 schools in all the Emirates.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Education launched a campaign under the slogan “From Student to Leader”. The campaign embodies the Ministry’s vision of preparing a generation of conscious leaders capable of supporting the sustainable development process in the country. It focuses on highlighting the importance of integrating the roles of all elements of the educational system, including teachers and parents, to motivate students to shape their future according to their ambitions, to become influential leaders in their community.

The campaign seeks to achieve a set of main objectives, including enhancing the importance of education as a means to achieve students’ goals and ambitions, consolidating the role of the teacher in inspiring students and encouraging them to innovate, and highlighting the role of the family in providing a positive environment to develop students’ skills and encourage them to set their future goals and strive to achieve them.

Through this campaign, the Ministry affirms its commitment to preparing a generation of future leaders capable of contributing to achieving the UAE’s vision for comprehensive development.