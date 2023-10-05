Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Security Council, the activities of the “Al-Ameen Forum” in its second edition will be held in Dubai next Monday under the title “Security is the pillar of the modern economy…the industrial revolution.” Fourth, to discuss the economy and security industries keeping pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the role of security institutions and companies that manufacture modern technology in this regard, the implications of the rapid growth of technologies and artificial intelligence systems, and to discuss future challenges.

The forum, whose activities are being organized at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library, will host His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, His Excellency Faisal bin Sulaiteen, Executive Director of the Dubai Center for Economic Security, and His Excellency Amer Sharaf, Executive Director of the Security Systems and Services Sector. Cyber ​​Security, Dubai Cyber ​​Security Center, and David Urban, founder of Futureroid, which studies technological changes in the world, to discuss developments in the security and economic industries, and the importance of gaining sufficient awareness among individuals and societies in the face of rapid changes.

Al-Amin Service confirmed that the forum, in its second edition, aims to shed light on security’s keeping pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and the role of security institutions in modernizing their capabilities in line with the speed of development of this revolution, confirming their effective contribution to supporting the economy, and enhancing their positive impact on society.

The forum also seeks to identify the most important effects that may affect society from an economic and moral perspective, and to explain the role of companies that manufacture the technology of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, in designing safe systems for the user and society, and to discuss potential future challenges and ways to understand them and prepare for them, security and socially.

Al-Amin Service explained that the Fourth Industrial Revolution, with its broad and complex digital concepts, carries within it social, security, economic and cultural dimensions that require a keen security awareness, which requires conducting precise research studies on its expected effects, whether now or in the future, on societies and individuals. And the measures, methodologies and legislation that need to be taken to confront its negative effects and make the most of the positives it brings.

The forum comes at a time when engaging in the Fourth Industrial Revolution at the governmental and private levels requires concerted efforts, knowledge exchange, and a deep understanding of the transformation paths in digital technology and artificial intelligence systems, and striving to anticipate their positive and negative effects on various sectors, specifically the economic sector, given its close connection to enhancing… Development and pushing investment and investors to be part of an advanced, strong and secure economic system, in conjunction with developing individuals’ security and societal awareness to deal with the accelerating digital transformations and their profound impact on life.