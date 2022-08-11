Al-Amin Service of the State Security Agency in Dubai signed a cooperation agreement with the “Furjan Dubai” initiative, in the presence of the General Supervisor of the Service, Omar Al Falasi, and the Director and Founder of the Initiative, Alia Al-Shamlan, within the framework of the service’s strategic plan aimed at enhancing communication with various civil society institutions.

Al Falasi said that the goal of the agreement is to enhance the preventive role and create a permanent partnership with community members to create a safe environment and raise the public’s sense of security. He added that the service is keen to strengthen the bonds of cooperation, open channels of direct communication with the public to achieve a positive impact, and enhance confidence in the role it plays to prevent any factors that may negatively affect or disturb the security of society. He explained that under the cooperation agreement with the “Furjan Dubai” initiative, the two parties will implement joint awareness campaigns and programs, including giving lectures and organizing workshops through Al Furjan platforms and accounts, carried out by specialists from the Secretary’s service.

For her part, Al-Shamlan said that the cooperation agreement represents a great opportunity to enhance the important role played by Al-Ameen’s service in protecting the security of society, through the accounts of “Furjan Dubai”.

She added that Furjan Dubai will disseminate Al-Amin’s service messages through its various platforms, in addition to organizing campaigns and lectures to serve members of society, and enhance partnership with the emirate’s residents of different age groups.

Al-Ameen service provides several channels, including social media platforms on Post @alameenservice A free hotline around the clock 8004444 This allows those who are keen on the stability and security of the homeland to submit any suggestions, observations or information with ease and confidentiality.