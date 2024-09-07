Saad Abdul Radhi (Abu Dhabi)

Today, Saturday, the General Assembly of the Emirates Writers and Authors Union elected a new Board of Directors to manage the affairs of the Union for the next four years.

The election results resulted in the victory of seven main members and two alternate members. The elected Board of Directors held its first meeting at six o’clock this evening to distribute tasks and administrative positions among the Board members.

The first meeting resulted in the selection of Dr. Sultan Al Amimi as Chairman of the Board of Directors, Sheikha Al Jabri as Vice Chairman, Sheikha Al Mutairi as Secretary General, Mohsen Sulaiman as Financial Director, Maryam Al Zarouni as Cultural Officer, Dr. Aisha Al Shamsi as Publishing and Distribution Officer, and Dr. Saif Al Jabri as Media and Public Relations Officer.

The elections witnessed a remarkable presence from the General Assembly, exceeding the legal quorum with distinguished numbers. The results were as follows: Dr. Sultan bin Bakhit Al Amimi received 41 votes, representing 16.33%; Sheikha Mohammed Saeed Salem Al Jabri received 34 votes, representing 13.55%; Sheikha Abdullah Al Mutairi received 33 votes, representing 13.15%; Maryam Ibrahim Al Zarouni received 26 votes, representing 10.36%; Aisha Juma Al Shamsi received 18 votes, representing 7.17%; Mohsen Sulaiman received 17 votes, representing 6.77%; Dr. Saif Rashid Matar Al Jabri received 16 votes, representing 6.37%; Dr. Hind Abdul Rahman Al Mashmoum, “First Reserve Member,” received 15 votes, representing 5.98%; and Najia Ali Rashid Al Kharji, “Second Reserve Member,” received 14 votes, representing 5.58%.