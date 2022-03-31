Al-Ameen Service has concluded a memorandum of understanding with Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park of TECOM Group, in order to organize a series of awareness activities targeting university students to enhance the concepts of prevention and safety that guarantee the quality of life in the community.

The memorandum was signed by Omar Al Falasi, General Supervisor of Al-Amin Service, with the Director General of Dubai Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, Mohammed Abdullah, in the presence of the Chief Commercial Officer of TECOM Group, Abdullah Belhoul.

Al Falasi said, “Al-Ameen’s service pays great attention to university students, as they are the nucleus of the future and on the verge of moving to the labor market and starting a new stage in their lives during which they enjoy independence.”

He added that “under the memorandum of understanding with Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, Al-Ameen service will organize a package of awareness lectures aimed primarily at strengthening the preventive role of university students, raising the sense of security and spreading the spirit of initiative to contribute to protecting society from any factors that may disturb its peace or affect its security.” ».

Al Falasi noted the fruitful cooperation with Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park through the Memorandum of Understanding, noting that this comes within the framework of the role played by the service to enhance the position of the Emirate of Dubai as one of the safest cities, and to enhance security awareness among youth.

The importance of the activities and awareness sessions organized by Al-Amin service under the memorandum of understanding within the knowledge parks stems from its influential educational and awareness-raising impact in guiding young people who are about to take over and shape the future.

Since its launch, Al-Ameen Service has been keen to organize awareness lectures for students in schools and universities, as part of its continuous endeavor to communicate with all segments of society according to a well-studied strategy that keeps pace with changes and relies mainly on strengthening partnership with the public.

For his part, Director General of Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, Mohammed Abdullah, said that the knowledge parks have contributed over the past two decades to enhancing the position of Dubai and the UAE as an attractive destination for students from all over the world to benefit from opportunities that help them build their future and achieve success.

He added: “Our cooperation with Al-Ameen Service reflects our keenness to help our students identify ways to deal with challenges that may face them in the future, especially since youth are the basis of the future. Therefore, we seek to provide community guidance and direction in parallel with academic and career guidance because of its importance in promoting The personality of the student and gaining him more confidence when making the right decisions.



