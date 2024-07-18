Al Ameen Service and the Dubai Furjan Initiative are organizing the second season of the 2024 Summer Camp, which will continue until July 25, under the sponsorship of the Furjan Fund, the Community Development Authority in Dubai, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, and the Knowledge Fund Foundation.

The summer camp activities are taking place in 3 schools in Mirdif, Al Barsha and Nad Al Sheba, targeting age groups from 4 to 15 years of both genders, with the participation of 90 volunteers.

The camp offers a number of diverse programmes, 576 workshops, in addition to organising 16 recreational trips, with the aim of raising future generations, shaping their personalities, enhancing their creative abilities, and providing them with more knowledge and information, in addition to developing life skills related to the Emirati environment and contributing to highlighting customs and traditions, instilling authentic values, and consolidating national identity.

The camp also aims to invest children’s time during the summer in an enjoyable and useful way in areas close to their homes, to enhance their communication and interaction with their peers, build new positive relationships, in addition to teaching them artistic and sports skills, and reviving popular heritage.

various programs

“We are proud to organise the second summer camp in collaboration with Al Ameen Service and sponsors. We have added many diverse programmes with Emirati talents, and many entities have participated in presenting various workshops. We have also introduced a fun aspect for children, which is community participation, by involving people of determination and senior citizens in their workshops,” said Alia Al Shamlan, Director of Furjan Dubai.

She added: “The number of children in the summer camp has also doubled to 480 children compared to last year,” noting the importance of the camp’s themes, which include traditional arts, folklore, sustainability, and encouraging children to live a healthy life.

Vital platform

For his part, Omar Al Falasi, General Supervisor of the Ameen Service, said: “This initiative comes within the framework of enhancing our social responsibility to provide a safe educational and recreational environment for children during the summer, especially after the success of the camp in its first session last year,” stressing that these programs and events are a vital platform for refining and building children’s personalities, as they effectively contribute to enhancing their social and life skills, and introducing them to local traditions and culture, by offering a variety of artistic and sports activities, with the aim of enhancing their capabilities and inspiring them to explore their latent talents, hoping that by giving them an enjoyable summer educational experience, we will provide them with the advantage of being a pioneer in several fields.

He added: “We at Al Amin Service believe in the importance of effective investment of the summer vacation period by providing enriching and enjoyable programmes for children in a way that enhances the development of their personalities and abilities.”

Rich experience for children

Rashid Al Hajri, Director of the Al Faraj Fund Project, said: “The Fund’s sponsorship of the summer camp embodies its commitment to providing support to initiatives that have a positive impact on children, contribute to creating a model social environment in Dubai’s neighbourhoods and districts, and encourage every creative initiative to make Dubai the best city to live and work in the world.”

He stressed that the summer camp witnesses a social and recreational atmosphere in which the children of Dubai’s neighbourhoods meet through a number of exciting events and diverse activities that provide a rich experience for children to invest their free time in an ideal way during the summer and school holidays.

Interactive sessions and workshops

For her part, Reem Al Awabid, Director of Community Programs at the Community Development Authority in Dubai, explained that the Authority was keen to sponsor this camp and provide full support to it, both in terms of organization and content, noting that the participation of the Community Development Authority in cooperation with Farjan Dubai in organizing the summer camp for children aims to provide a distinguished entertainment and educational environment during the summer vacation. She said: “The Community Development Authority participates in sponsoring and organizing the camp, and our employees fully supervise the Nad Al Sheba Center. The Authority provides a number of interactive sessions and workshops for children within the (My Happy Family) program to enhance the concepts of family cohesion among them. The camp also includes a variety of educational and entertainment activities that enhance children’s capabilities and contribute to developing their social and creative skills, as occupying children’s free time in a useful way and investing the summer vacation to develop their social skills and knowledge of customs and traditions comes within the framework of the Authority’s keenness to support the local community and strengthen social ties among its members.”

Life skills

In turn, Rashid Abdul Karim Al Mulla, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at the Corporate Administrative Support Sector at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, said: “The Authority is proud to sponsor the second season of the ‘Summer Camp 2024’, which targets school students and provides them with educational programmes and workshops on sustainability, life skills and sports. Through this partnership, we affirm the Authority’s efforts to enhance cooperation and activate community work aimed at serving various segments of society, in accordance with the institutional values ​​that stipulate enhancing institutional reputation, ensuring teamwork, cooperation at the level of entities and individuals, and the continuous pursuit of leadership.”

Al Mulla added: “The Authority offers interactive workshops for students that are in line with the UAE’s customs, traditions and popular heritage by displaying cultural materials published in the Authority’s “Salama” magazine, and topics related to life skills, including “the importance of traffic safety”. Buses will also be provided to transport participants to activity sites, and an entertainment trip will be organised using the metro to entertainment activity sites.”

Al Mulla stressed the Authority’s keenness to continue cooperation and provide sponsorship for summer camps that contribute to developing the talents of students and youth and achieving optimal use of time, pointing out that the Authority closely follows up on the organization of summer camps and programs, to be a pivotal partner in preparing a promising generation of competencies that meet the aspirations of the Emirate of Dubai and the UAE in general.

Perfect opportunity

For his part, Khalid Al Hammadi, Director of Asset and Investment Management at the Knowledge Fund Foundation, said: “We are pleased to cooperate with Furjan Dubai to organize this year’s summer camp by providing the facilities of Dubai Schools in its three branches (Al Barsha, Nad Al Sheba, and Mirdif).

He pointed out that this camp represents an ideal opportunity to develop the skills of children and youth through the various programmes and activities in which they are involved.

He said, “Our goal is to help young people get the most out of their summer vacation, and we thank the staff at Furjan Dubai and all the camp partners this year for their effective commitment to the community.”

4 main axes

The summer camp focuses on four main themes: sustainability, traditional crafts and heritage, life skills, and sports exercises, with the aim of promoting positive environmental behavior among children, establishing sustainable practices, and raising awareness of the authentic values ​​of Emirati society. It also aims to discover children’s talents and abilities, motivate them to be creative, and enhance their positive thinking, in addition to developing the participants’ sports and physical skills and helping them adopt a healthy and sound lifestyle.

The summer camp organizes art workshops to teach children various ways to express themselves through brushes and colors, ceramic painting and sand painting, in addition to training children to prepare simple and healthy meals, as well as holding workshops to develop talents in music, drone photography, learning fishing, and ice skating. Visits will also be organized for a number of Emirati astronauts, senior citizens, people of determination, and entrepreneurs to the summer camp and involve them in the workshops that are organized.

The workshops will be organised in partnership with Dubai Police General Command, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre, Dubai Civil Defence, Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, DP World, and Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation.

These workshops aim to train participants on first aid, fire safety guidelines, and methods of using household fire extinguishers, in addition to spreading environmental awareness, enhancing the spirit of creativity and innovation among the new generation, and providing a unique platform for children to develop their talents and experiences in various fields, in addition to promoting religious values ​​among children, highlighting the values ​​and ethics of the Emirati society and raising awareness of these inherited pillars to build a generation proud of its culture and national identity.

It is noteworthy that the first season of the 2023 Summer Camp achieved great success thanks to the diversity of programs and workshops that included scientific experiments such as artificial intelligence, sports and artistic activities, and other events that aimed to develop children’s cognitive capabilities, establish a culture of creativity, and enhance their skills and abilities.