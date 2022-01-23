Ali Maali (Dubai)

Al-Nasr team qualified for the men’s basketball semi-final, after defeating Al-Bataeh in the return match, 86-72, to join Shabab Al-Ahly and Sharjah. The result of the rounds was 29-20, 16-15, 22-12, 19-25 in favor of Al-Nasr, in The match that took place at the Al Bataeh Club hall in Sharjah, and the first leg match in Dubai ended with victory also by a score of 81-78, so that the “brigade” won back and forth, and to ensure qualification for the Golden Square and entered an important stage in the competition for the title of the league champion this season. .

Al-Nasr will meet in the golden square with Al-Ahly youth on a date that has not yet been determined due to the suspension of the competition, for the national team’s preparations for the Arab Championship next month.

The victory of Al-Nasrawi came at an important time for the team, especially that Al-Bataeh achieved many victories over the “Brigadier” this season, which some considered the knot of victory this season.

Hassan Abdullah scored 22 points, which is the highest percentage among the players of “Al-Ameed” followed by Mamadou 20 points, and there were more than one player in a good level, especially Saleh Sultan after his recovery, and Rashid Salem, in addition to the resident trio, where they appeared at a remarkable level.

Hossam Al-Wakeel, the assistant coach of the Al-Nasr team, crossed the level at which the “Brigadier” appeared, stressing: They presented a good defensive and offensive match, and an expected level of players at this stage, and the papers will be arranged better during the coming period before meeting Al-Ahly youth in the golden square.