Arrival to Mars from the Emirati probe Al Amal (Esperanza) is much more than a space mission. Regardless of its scientific objectives, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) aspires to consolidate its regional leadership and rub shoulders with the great powers. If successful (and only one in two projects have succeeded), it will be the fifth country to reach the red planet, after the United States, the former Soviet Union, China, India and the European Space Agency, and the third to do so by first attempt. For now Al Amal it has become the first Arab interplanetary mission.

Local media, which enthusiastically follow the news about the probe, also highlight that it will be the first of the three launched last July to enter the Martian atmosphere. And the top positions are very important for a country determined to be relevant despite its small size and population (9.5 million inhabitants, 89% foreigners). Al Amal It is one of the projects with which the Emirati authorities want to leave behind their dependence on oil and gas in favor of the knowledge economy.

“The Emirates Mission to Mars represents the aspirations that distinguish our country and reflects our leadership position in the Arab and Islamic world,” said Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, de facto ruler of the UAE as heir to Abu Dhabi, the largest of the seven principalities of that federation. Like an echo to his words, the main buildings in neighboring countries are lit up in red these days in homage to the Emirati adventure.

The plan to send a probe to Mars was hatched during a government retreat in late 2013 to figure out how to celebrate the 50th anniversary of independence from the British. Some astute consultant must have realized that just on December 2, 1971, when the country was founded, the first human-sent device, Mars 3, successfully landed on that planet. The idea was attractive enough to the ambitions of the leaders: seven months later the UAE Space Agency was established.

While much of Al Amal was made at the University of Colorado Space and Atmospheric Physics Laboratory, another significant part was made in the UAE.

The implementation and supervision of the project was entrusted to the Mohamed Bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC), which had been operating in Dubai since 2006 and had already produced several observation satellites. The goal was to build the probe from scratch, not to buy it from a large corporation. But Emirati engineers lacked the experience to do it in just six years. The MBRSC used cooperation with several American universities whose scientists acted as mentors. Although much of Al Amal It was manufactured at the University of Colorado Space and Atmospheric Physics Laboratory, another important part was carried out in the UAE.

Al Amal It was propelled by a Japanese rocket from the Tanegashima Space Center (Japan) on July 20. For the first time, the countdown to a pitch was done in Arabic. Shortly after, the NASA station in Robledo de Chavela, on the outskirts of Madrid, picked up his signal. In the countdown to its entry into the atmosphere of Mars, scheduled for Tuesday, the Emirati rulers have invited not only the inhabitants of the UAE but also those of the entire region to celebrate “the advancement of the Arab world in space exploration” . They trust it to be an inspiration to attract young people to the study of science and technology.

Successful or not, the Emirates are already on the map of space powers and their ambitions do not end on the probe. In addition to sending a spacecraft with an exploration vehicle to the moon in 2024, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Rashid, the emir of Dubai and the country’s vice president, announced plans four years ago to establish “the first human settlement” on Mars by 2117. For now, its space center already has an astronaut training program in collaboration with NASA and in 2019 it sent the first Emirati, Hazza al Mansoori, to the International Space Station.

