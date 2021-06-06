The 35-year-old citizen, Muhammad Hamid Al Ali, is standing on the bench selling fish in the Al-Maarid market, reclaiming the profession of parents and grandparents from the hands of its Asian tenants.

His father had stood on the same bench for the first time in 1999, then paid it to Asian workers for 500 dirhams per month, while her monthly income exceeded 20 thousand dirhams.

He is considered the only citizen who will manage the sales bench in the Ras Al Khaimah and Al Mairid markets out of 83 fish stalls, 45 of which are in the Al Mairid market and 38 in the Ras Al Khaimah market.

Al Ali told “Emirates Today” that he faced great opposition from his father during the past years, when he was trying to persuade him to allow him to enter the world of fish trade and to restore his dock in the Al-Maarid market. But he was finally able, with the help of some relatives, to convince him that he is qualified to supervise the bench and sell fish in the market as a source of livelihood for him and family members.

He continued, “I was happy that he agreed to give me the bench to sell, but I was very afraid of competing with Asians in the fish market, because I did not have any experience in the field of buying and selling.”

He pointed out that he was keen to listen to the advice of local fishermen to benefit from their experience in the field of fish trade, and some of them advised him to leave the bench to the Asians, because he would face intense competition from them, and he would lose a lot of money. But most of them praised his step, praised his decision, and assured him of the need to preserve the profession of grandparents and parents and not abandon it to others.

Al Ali stated that he is preparing to open his shop this evening in the Maarid market with his father and a number of fishermen and friends, adding that he has received great support from family, relatives and community members, as he is the first citizen to supervise the sales bench and stand on his livelihood in the Maarid and Ras Al Khaimah fish markets.

He explained that he has a plan to develop the profession of selling fish in order to compete with Asian workers, which is to launch a service for cleaning, cutting and delivering fish to the homes of customers in various regions of the emirate at the prices in the market.

Al Ali confirmed that he had contacted fishermen and merchants from Ras Al Khaimah and abroad in order to buy fresh fish from them, and to sell them in his shop in Al Maarid market at reasonable prices for local customers. But he fears that the workers will manipulate market prices, with the aim of exposing him to loss and forcing him to leave the bench, by selling non-fresh fish on their deck at low prices compared to the prices of fresh fish that he will display in his deck, indicating that he will only sell fresh fish, and he will work to buy it from local fishermen. , whether from the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah or outside, and will meet the needs of the market in all seasons, as it will strive to preserve the profession of parents and grandparents.

• Al Ali listened to the advice of fishermen to benefit from their experience in the field of fish trade.

• 20,000 dirhams, the minimum monthly income of a fishmonger.



• Citizens advised Al Ali to leave the bench to the Asians, because he would face stiff competition from them.



