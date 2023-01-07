Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

For the third time in the history of the Gulf Cup tournaments, the Saudi national team launched its participation in the “Gulf 25” in Basra, Iraq, driven by the spirit of its young players from the generation of the “Olympic team”, sympathetic to the decision of the Football Association, which preferred to push the “stars of the future”, and it is the third time that he participates In it, the “Al-Akhdar” is from the Gulf, with the reserve players, after the “Gulf 20” edition in Yemen, the “final” and “Gulf 23” in Kuwait, “the first round.”

The start of “Al-Akhdar Al-Shabab” was perfect, after he succeeded in confirming his historical advantage against Yemen, by winning 2-0 at Basra International Stadium, in the first round of Group A. Samihan Al-Nabit scored in the 18th minute, and Musaab Al-Juwair scored from a penalty kick in the 34th minute. ».

Samihan Al-Nabit was crowned the best player in the match, after his success in scoring the first goal for “Al-Akhdar” with a left-footed shot, before he received a penalty kick, from which Musab Al-Juwair scored the second goal for the Saudi national team, which is the seventh victory for “Al-Akhdar” in the confrontations between the two Gulf teams.

The victory of “Al-Akhdar Al-Shabab” in the opening match brought back to the minds of the Saudi fans the positive start of the “Saudi Reserve” team in the “Gulf 20” in Yemen under the leadership of its Portuguese coach Peseiro, who started it by defeating the host country 4-0 before continuing its journey to reach the final. , before losing to Kuwait 0-1.

Contrary to the first appearance of the reserve players in the “Gulf 20” in Yemen, the second participation in the absence of the main players from the elements of the first team in the “Gulf 23” in Kuwait did not meet expectations, as it bid farewell to the “green reserve” from the first round, in the absence of a group of its most prominent players. Before the “World Cup 2018”, the likes of Tayseer Al-Jassem, Salem Al-Dosari, Fahd Al-Mawlid, Osama Hawsawi, Muhammad Al-Buraik and Nawaf Al-Abed.

Saad Al-Shehri, coach of the Saudi national team, said that the scenario of the opening match against Yemen was expected.

He added, “We have to preserve the ball and the defensive organization, and Yemen did not play officially for a long time, but it went to a long camp in Egypt, and we will try to appear better in the next meeting,” stressing the importance of correcting mistakes in the upcoming matches, and concluded, “Facing Iraq in the next round.” It is completely different from the Yemen match, especially with the expected great public support for the owners of the land.

Saudi posts in the second row

«Gulf 20»

Saudi Arabia – Yemen 4-0 «first round»

Saudi Arabia – Kuwait 0-0 «First round

Saudi Arabia – Qatar 1-1 «First Round»

Saudi Arabia – UAE 1-0 «semi-finals»

Saudi Arabia – Kuwait 0-1 «the final»

«Gulf 23»

Saudi Arabia – Kuwait, 2-1 «first round»

Saudi Arabia – UAE, 0-0 «first round»

Saudi Arabia – Oman, 0-2 «First Round»

«Gulf 25»

Saudi Arabia – Yemen 2- 0 «First Round»