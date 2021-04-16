Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Five scenes emerged in the friendly confrontation in which Al Wasl beat Dibba Al Fujairah 3-1 yesterday, Thursday, as part of the preparations for the two teams, to complete the remainder of the current season, between the “emperor” anticipating the return of the Arab Gulf League, early next month, and fighting “ The Nakhudas »First Division Football League.

The first scene came in the distribution of the goals of the “Panthers”, to three different players, and within just 26 minutes, from the kick-off, and it was signed by Brazilian Joao Figredo in the 6th minute, Brazilian Ronaldo Mendes in the 9th minute, and Ali Saleh in the 26th minute.

The second scene was to involve the team as many players as possible, reaching 25 players, by pushing in a different lineup at the beginning of each half, and making 3 substitutions during the second half, as coach Oder Hillman sought to give time to all the players on the list.

The third scene is related to the participation of two of the sons of Nasser Khamis, one of the most prominent scorers in Al Wasl history, and the ascendant from the club’s academy, with the appearance of Khamis Nasser Khamis during the second half, and Badr Nasser Khamis in the 83rd minute, for the two brothers to appear on the pitch together.

The fourth scene came, with Muhammad Al-Akbari returning to participate again, after a long absence due to injury, since last season with Al-Nasr, as I chased him also after joining Al-Wasl, before he appeared in the entire second half.

And the fifth scene is embodied in the fans’ desire to watch the meeting, especially in light of the approaching season, and their desire to follow this kind of friendly matches during the nights of the holy month of Ramadan. On the other hand, Al Wasl reached an agreement with the Brazilian Fluminense to include his Uruguayan player, Michel Arajo, on loan, with the option to buy, to be the first summer deal, and he joined the recommendation of the coach Hillman, who supervised him in the Brazilian team, and knows his good abilities to provide an offensive addition to the middle.