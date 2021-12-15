Al Ain Zoo launched a tug-of-war experience with tigers that pits the visitor against one of the most powerful wild predatory animals in an atmosphere full of challenge and safe competition according to the highest safety standards.

The experiment is offered once a day during the weekend between 15 to 20 minutes, and a minimum of four people and a maximum of six people can participate for adults and those over 12 years old, while adhering to the precautionary measures to combat the “Covid-19” virus and taking into account the security and safety requirements for competitors and animals. Both.

In addition to the journey of challenge and competition between the prairie champion and humans, the competitors enjoy watching other animals in the new big cat house, such as lions, leopards and hyenas, which will work hard to encourage their species from wild predators, in addition to service and recreational facilities such as restaurants, restrooms and others.

The experience is available to the visitor by inquiring about it at the ticket office upon arrival; To have a unique adventure for challenge lovers and those who have the courage and ability to confront tigers with all their strength and ferocity, accompanied by the most skilled guides and trainers who have been trained in training tigers and accustoming them to compete with humans for the first time according to specialized and studied programs.



