Al Ain Zoo has succeeded in saving “Bingo”, the most famous of its Humboldt penguins, which is endangered according to the IUCN Red List.

The story began in 2015 when the garden saved two eggs for a Humboldt penguin by placing them in the incubator after the parents refused to incubate them. The first youngster was weak and could not survive while the other fought for survival.

The zoo began his training in 2017 by merging him with other penguins in a separate sub-gallery to get familiar with them.

And in 2019, the park launched a penguin feeding experience, in which visitors visit the scenes of the exhibition to watch Bingo and the other penguins in their usual orchestral form as they rush towards them with grace and fun to pick up their favorite food, which is fish.

He also participated for the first time in the experience of the adventurous Penguins Parade, in which visitors enjoy watching the penguins walk in groups or individually in front of the audience at the bird show.

The park witnessed a state of happiness to receive its newborn from the Humboldt Penguin in April 2021, and the penguin “Bingo” and his companion “Jamila” celebrated their first child in the park, and the little penguin is currently receiving the necessary care from the garden team that pursues the best and finest standards of veterinary and nutritional care and the surrounding environment In a way that ensures its enjoyment of good health while providing unique experiences for visitors in viewing them and getting to know them and their lifestyle spontaneously and naturally.

The park is keen to familiarize the community and the public with this type of birds closely, through the stories of their breeders and their supervisors.





