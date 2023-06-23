Al Ain Zoo has completed its preparations to welcome its visitors during Eid Al-Adha to enrich the joy of Eid with the beloved and favorite experiences of all family and friends, including watching feeding animals such as gorillas, chimpanzees and lions, and feeding other animals directly such as giraffes, birds, penguins and various Arab, Asian and African animals, in addition to watching feeding shows such as crocodiles. .

The experiences include animal stories and shows of parrots and hippopotamuses that animal fanciers tell visitors to introduce them to the nature, characteristics and characteristics of these species and the funny stories that accompany them, while the experience of watching the promotion of monkeys and the Lemur Walk attracts visitors greatly because of its suspense and fun.

As for the “Desert Raptors” show, it is considered the most popular and beloved show for visitors, as this show adds a different wild flavor to the visitor. He tells amazing stories of falcons, eagles and owls flying over the crowded audience in an exciting show.

Children have a special advantage when visiting the children’s garden in Al Ain Zoo, which is represented by exciting interactive experiences such as riding horses and feeding small birds under the supervision of animal educators and their experience in dealing with children and animals together.