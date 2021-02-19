Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

Al Ain won a deserved victory over its guest, Fujairah 3-1, today (Friday) at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, at the end of the “17th round” of the Arab Gulf Football League, and the goals of “Violet” were signed by Caio, “two goals” in minutes 23 and 83, and Laba Kudjo From a penalty kick in the 71st minute, while Samuel scored the “Wolves” goal in the 90th minute, and with this result, the “leader” raised his score to 30 points, advancing to fourth place, with the second successive victory, after defeating Sharjah in the last round.

The match witnessed Laba’s brilliance in front of Fujairah, and his score in the net of “Wolves” was raised to 6 goals, to be the most visited team in the league, and he also made 3 goals against the same opponent, during 4 matches.

“Violet” dominated the meeting from the start, and Caio translated the advantage into a “world class” goal, after dodging the “wolves” defense and fired a missile shot in the 23rd minute, before Laba strengthened the result with a penalty kick in the 71st minute, and then made the third goal through a pass Cross

Al Wasl and Al Ittihad Kalba tied 4-4 in an exciting match at Zabeel Stadium, to raise the “Emperor” to 28 points and the “Tigers” to 24 points. Al Wasl scored goals from Fabio Lima “Hattrick” in the 71st, 91st and 96th minutes, and a counter-goal by Muhammad Sabil. Ittihad Kalba defender at the end of the first half, while Ahmed Gashik scored goals in the 25th minute, Malaba in the 29th and 94th minutes, and Romulo Santos in the 35th minute.

Ismail Matar, Al-Wahda striker, led his team to a 3-0 victory over Khor Fakkan, to raise Al-Annabi to 27 points, while Al-Nusour froze at 15 points, and Samah scored his two penalty kicks in the 23rd and 84th minutes, and the third goal came through The “alternative” Tahnoun Al Zaabi.