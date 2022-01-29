Mohammed Hassan (Abu Dhabi)

Al Ain Endurance Stables, owned by Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni, added a new achievement to the UAE’s ability, with its riders taking first and second places, in addition to fourth place in the third edition of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup for Endurance 2022, classified “two stars” by the International Equestrian Federation, which was held today. Saturday” in Al-Ula Governorate, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The tournament was organized by the Royal Commission for Al-Ula Governorate in cooperation with the Saudi Equestrian Federation, and witnessed a selection of the best jockeys from around the world, whose number reached 200 jockeys, who competed through the stages of the race, which extended for a distance of 120 kilometers.

The prestigious championship was allocated huge cash prizes amounting to 4.2 million US dollars, in addition to the prestigious reputation and high standing of this race, which over a short period of time became one of the most important and most expensive international championships in the field of ability.

Coronation of champions

After the end of the race, Prince Abdullah bin Fahd, president of the Saudi Equestrian Federation, crowned the champions of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup for Endurance 2022, as the Uruguayan Federico Verber won the first place cup, riding on the “Che C Yazia” at a speed of 21.8 km per hour, and the second was his compatriot Andres Rivero. The jockey Margot Chazelle won the third place trophy.

200 knights from 37 countries

The championship is one of the most important and most expensive championships in the world, the Middle East and North Africa and is held for the third year in a row under the supervision of the Royal Commission for Al-Ula Governorate and in cooperation with the Saudi Equestrian Federation for a distance of 120 km and under the slogan (The Knights Forum). More than 200 riders representing 37 countries participated in the tournament.

Emirati monopoly

The Emirates Knights have monopolized the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup for Endurance, this prestigious tournament since its launch in 2019, where jockey Salem Hamad Malhouf Al Ketbi won the title on horseback “Black Ridge Indigo” for Stables (M7), recording a time of 4:25:43 hours.

And the jockey, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, returned to crown the title in the next edition in 2020, after he performed a high performance on horseback “Atfaat De Lab” for the “F3” stables, recording a time of 4:35:13 hours.