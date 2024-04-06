Al Ain City Municipality slaughterhouses have enhanced their readiness to receive Eid Al Fitr, in response to the needs of customers and in response to the expected increase in the number of slaughtered animals.

The head of the veterinary services department in the municipality, Hassan Al Kaabi, confirmed the readiness of Al Ain city’s 11 slaughterhouses to provide the highest quality services in accordance with international best practices to the beneficiaries, while increasing the number of butchers and porters in the slaughterhouses, and tightening periodic control over workers to maintain professional and health safety.

He said: Al Ain city slaughterhouses will provide 377 employees, including veterinarians, butchers, and workers during the days of Eid, within working hours extending to 14 hours a day, divided into two shifts, starting from six in the morning until nine in the evening in each of the people’s slaughterhouses, Al Amerah, Al Salamat, Sweihan, Al Hair, Al Waqan, and Al Qou’. As for the slaughterhouses of Commercial, Masaken, Al-Faqa’ and “Mufaqar-1,” they operate for eight hours a day, starting from seven in the morning until three in the evening, and these slaughterhouses are distributed throughout all areas of Al Ain.

Al-Kaabi added that slaughterhouse preparations include applying the highest international health standards in the field of slaughterhouse work and veterinary examination before and after slaughter, to ensure the suitability of meat for human consumption, and the safe disposal of waste, in order to preserve public health.

He pointed out that the fees for slaughtering livestock and camels during the Eid have not changed for all types, but additional fees approved by the Al Ain City Municipality are calculated for slaughter according to the customer’s desire.