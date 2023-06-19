The slaughterhouses of Al Ain City Municipality have strengthened their readiness in preparation for the blessed Eid Al-Adha, with the aim of providing the best services in accordance with the best international practices for those who offer sacrifices and the beneficiaries of this service.

The preparations for the slaughterhouses – of 11 slaughterhouses distributed in all regions of Al Ain – included the provision of 450 employees, including veterinarians, butchers and workers, during working hours that extend to 14 working hours per day, divided into two shifts, morning and evening.

The municipality stated that the prices of sacrificial animals during Eid have not changed, which are 15 dirhams for sheep and goats, 25 dirhams for calves and camels, and 40 dirhams for cows and camels.