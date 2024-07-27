Moataz Al Shami (Abu Dhabi)

Al Ain signed Matias Segovia, 21, from Botafogo of Brazil, on loan for one year, with the option to buy the player’s contract, based on his brilliance with “Al Zaeem”.

Segovia is the “third deal” between foreigners and residents, after Marlon Santos and Sekou Papa. He is one of the most prominent midfielders in Botafogo, and due to his young age, he has become in demand in several leagues and clubs. However, Al Ain succeeded in concluding the agreement with the Brazilian club, to win the “talent of the future”, in light of the team’s needs for ready elements during the new season, which witnesses competition for local and continental championships, in addition to participating in the Confederations Cup and the 2025 World Cup, as the “leader”, the Asian champion.