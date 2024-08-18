Faisal Al Naqbi (Kalba)

Al Ain beat Kalba 3-2 in the first leg of the first round of the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Football Cup at Kalba Stadium. The goals for the Boss were scored by Michel in the 19th minute, Laba Kodjo in the 45th minute, and Sekou Baba in the 66th minute, while the goals for the Tigers were scored by Caio Eduardo in the 79th minute, and Shahryar from a penalty kick in the 85th minute.

The match was full of goals, starting with Al Ain, who were ahead with two goals during the “first half” of the match, scored by defender Michel in the 19th minute, and “sniper” Laba Kodjo in the 45th minute. The “Violets” dominated the half, despite the “timid” attempts of the home team.

The Boss continued their attack in the second half, and Sekou Baba managed to score his first goal with Al Ain, and the third for his team in the 66th minute. Caio Eduardo reduced the difference with a wonderful goal in the 79th minute, and the Tigers pressed until they scored the second goal through Shahriar from a penalty kick in the 85th minute.