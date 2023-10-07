Moataz Al-Shami (Dubai)

In high spirits, Al Ain plays its anticipated match against Al Nassr, on Sunday, in the fifth round of the “ADNOC Professional League”, at Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai.

The technical staff of Al-Zaeem, led by the Dutchman Alfred Schroeder, raised the slogan “No Time to Rest,” hoping to continue the process of positive results, and achieve the ninth victory in a row, after winning the first 4 rounds in the league, in addition to the two first round matches in the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup, and two rounds. From the AFC Champions League groups.

The ninth victory is considered the most important for Schroeder for several reasons, the most prominent of which is that it will be before the international break, which continues until the end of this October, due to the conditions of the national team’s camp, in addition to continued confidence and focus, as the technical staff is expected to give its players 24 hours of rest, after the Al-Nasr match, on The team will continue its training in preparation for the upcoming confrontation in the quarter-finals of the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup against Al-Nasr also on October 19 or 20, and then play the third round of the Champions League against Al-Fayhaa of Saudi Arabia on October 23 at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium.

Schroeder is interested in continuing the glow of the “Al-Zaeem” squad, in terms of the performance and readiness of all the elements, whether the starters or the substitutes who are presented as winning cards in the team’s lineup, with the aim of continuing to achieve the “full mark” from one match or tournament to another.

The management of the football company at Al Ain Club is committed to instilling a culture of competition and winning in all matches, but the requirements of competing locally for all tournaments, and continentally for the Asian title, require redoubling efforts from everyone, which was confirmed by Abdullah Ali, supervisor of the first football team, who He congratulated the “Ainawiya Nation” for the second victory in the Champions League and occupying the top spot in the group, pointing out that the team is providing an outstanding performance and rising exponentially, explaining that the season is still at the beginning, and it is necessary for Al Ain to continue on the path of victories, which helps put Al Ain at the heart of the tournament. Competing for titles, as always, and he pointed out that the team is ready to compete for all championships, explaining that this is Al Ain’s philosophy, and for which everyone works inside “Violet Castle.”

Abdullah Ali praised the fighting spirit displayed by the players, and their adherence to the philosophy of winning and victories, in addition to the state of understanding and harmony among everyone, pointing out that the spirit of one family within the “Leader’s Castle” is credited with continuing the path of positive results, in addition to the club’s management providing all the requirements for success. For the team in general.