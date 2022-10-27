Essam El Sayed (Al Ain)

Al Ain Equestrian Club will inaugurate, at five in the evening, tomorrow (Friday), the activities of the 31st season of Emirati horse racing, with its first racing concerts, which consists of 7 runs dedicated to purebred Arabian horses, except for the second half in which purebred horses compete, and the total prizes are 495 thousand dirhams.

The seventh and main race, for the speed distance, is 1000 meters (conditions), the participation of 13 horses, including Siraj led by Khaled Al Balushi, and RB Super Duty led by Saif Al Balushi, as the duo of coach Khalifa Al Neyadi, both of whom won the same distance and track last season. They are competing with “AF Thaer”, under the supervision of Ernst Ortel and the leadership of the cavalry champion Taj Osheh, and there is the highest rated horse in the “Lakhrib” race, under the supervision of Ortel and led by Marcelino Rodriguez, and “King Monlo” under the supervision of Jaber Al-Bitar and led by Anderson Paiva coming from France, in addition to “King Monlo” Well Bay” under the supervision of Hilal Al-Alawi and led by Antonio Friso.

The first run of 1,400 meters, dedicated to the owners of private stables, starts on the Al Wathba Stallions Cup for novice horses, sponsored by the Racing Festival of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the participation of 15 horses, including BF Majeed, under the supervision of Khalifa Al Neyadi and the leadership of Issa Al Balushi, and “A.” F Participant” under the supervision of Ernst Ortel and the leadership of Taj Uchi.

The second half is also held for a distance of 1,400 meters with the participation of 15 horses, most notably “Murad Al Wathba” under the supervision of coach Jean de Roal and led by Dean O’Neill, and “Maher” under the supervision of Majid Al Jahouri, and led by the jockey Qais Al Busaidi, and the Omani challenger “Mukhlis” and “Fouad Al Wathba” under the supervision of J Picot.

The hybrid horse race will be held in the third half of the 1,400-meter “Handicap” race, with the participation of 5 horses, including the trio of trainer Salem bin Ghadir, “Antold Secret” led by Royston French, “Melshot” led by Xavier Ziani, and “Manahir” led by Jose Santiago. There is a “Royal Touch” under the supervision of the champion coaches Bubat Simar and led by the champion of the Knights Oshi.

The fourth race is held for a distance of 1,600 meters, and is dedicated to local production horses, featuring “AF Sleet” under the supervision of Ernst Ortel, “ES Sudani” under the supervision of Abu Bakr Daoud, and “AF Foulad” under the supervision of Sudanese trainer Nisreen Mahgoub.

The fifth race, for a distance of 1,600 meters, attracts 13 novice horses, most notably “Al-Khalidiya Facilities”, and it is expected that the competition will be led by “Massar”, along with “Jim”, “Ajrad Azbah”, “Only Way Now”, and “Idelik Elham”. .

In the sixth round dedicated to Arabian horses, a strong elite compete over a distance of 1800 meters “Handicap”, most notably the champion of the Abu Dhabi classic last season, “AS Jizan”, and competed strongly by “Advanced”, the two-time winner last season, “AF Al-Bahir”, and “Mushir” The jump.”

Purification

1- Participant

2- Murad Al Wathba

3- Melshot 4- Sudanese

5- Khalidiya facilities

6- Advanced

7- Super Duty