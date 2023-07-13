Al Ain Court of First Instance upheld a decision of the Insurance Dispute Resolution Committee, which obligated an insurance company to pay a girl 197,523 dirhams as compensation for her car being in an accident that caused the engine to burn. The court indicated that the “Saed” report and the opinion of the technical expert concluded that the plaintiff (the insurance company) was responsible for paying the compensation.

In the details, the Committee for the Settlement and Resolution of Insurance Disputes issued a decision obligating an insurance company to lead to a girl whose vehicle was in an accident 197 thousand and 523 dirhams for the vehicle and 4725 dirhams for the expertise trust, with a ruling on the priority of the vehicle’s wreckage to the defendant insurance company, with its commitment to any expenses in exchange for the transfer of ownership of the vehicle or Issuance of a possession certificate for the written-off vehicle, and the rejection of other requests.

The insurance company did not accept this decision and appealed it, noting that the decision violated the law and erred in its application, and that the plaintiff had previously issued a duly repair order for one of the agency’s workshops, and that as a result of the defendant’s use of the car after the accident, its temperature rose and the engine was damaged, although it was repairable. Given that the accident was not severe, and that the defendant violated the obligations of the insured, and demanded the cancellation of the contested insurance decision and the court again dismissing the dispute, assigning an expert to inspect the car, while obliging the defendant to pay fees and expenses and in return for attorney’s fees.

During the hearing of the case, the defendant submitted an answer memorandum in which she denied the plaintiff’s right to what she was claiming, and argued that the court had no jurisdiction over the dispute, and at its conclusion sought a ruling that the court had no jurisdiction to hear the appeal, dismissing the case and upholding the committee’s decision.

For its part, the court clarified in the rationale for its ruling that it is established, according to the Civil Transactions Law, that every damage to a third party, whether by a positive act or negligence, requires its perpetrator to compensate him for the damages incurred as a result of that, noting that it is proven that the defendant instituted an insurance dispute against the plaintiff to claim By paying compensation for damages to the vehicle owned by her and insured by the plaintiff, the Dispute Committee issued its decision obliging the insurance company to pay the girl 197,523 dirhams.

The court indicated that it does not see in the decision issued by the Insurance Dispute Settlement and Resolution Committee that examined the insurance dispute by estimating the value of compensation for it what is supported by the papers, especially since the committee examined the elements of damage according to the documents submitted before it, including the “Saed” report and the opinion of technical expertise, and concluded that it is responsible The plaintiff refused to pay compensation to the complainant, pointing out that the plaintiff did not submit other documents to the court that contradict what was concluded by the Insurance Dispute Resolution Committee.