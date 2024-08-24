Moataz Al Shami (Abu Dhabi)

Al Ain won its opening match in the ADNOC Professional League against Khorfakkan, winning 5-1, so that “the Boss” collected its first 3 points, giving it a huge morale boost at the beginning of the season.

The match witnessed the brilliance of Laba Kodjo, who returned to score a hat-trick, his first hat-trick after an absence, which brought the “101 Goal” club into the league, in the 55th, 61st and 73rd minutes. The rest of the “Violet” goals were scored by Kaku in the 14th minute, and Sofiane Rahimi in the 42nd minute, while Khorfakkan’s goal was scored by Jonathan Vieira in the 66th minute.

The match witnessed Al Ain’s superiority from the beginning, as Crespo, the team’s coach, pushed new deals, most notably Cardoso in defense, as well as Segovia and Sanabria.