Moataz Al-Shami (Dubai)

The football company of Al Ain Club announced the signing of the Dutch coach Alfred Schroeder, coach of Ajax Amsterdam, to replace the Ukrainian Rebrov, who spent two seasons in the technical leadership of the “leader”, during which he won the league titles and the Professional League Cup last season, while losing his two titles this season, as he failed. In coming up with a championship, despite his fierce competition in all local tournaments, and reaching the final of His Highness the President’s Cup, and the final of the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup, which he lost yesterday “Saturday” 1-2 against Sharjah.

Al Ain encountered a great misfortune in the current season, which can be described as the zero season, with regard to its fans, who provided strong support and support in the stands, but did not celebrate a title despite providing all the capabilities and requirements.

The step of contracting with Schroeder comes at the beginning of the road map, to correct the path of the “leader”, before the start of the continental competitions, which will be next September, in the new version of the AFC Champions League, which witnesses the participation of Al Ain with the start of the group stage, in addition to the need for the team to enter the competition strongly. On all local titles.

It is expected that the company will conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the team, as it will terminate the relationship with some names, most notably Ukrainian Yarmolenko, as well as Tin Edvay, and assess the position of Arboleda, who returned to training and recovered from the injury of the Achilles tendon at the beginning of the season, to determine the extent of his readiness to return to the team, as he will leave The Dutch coach has the opportunity to choose the elements to be contracted with to strengthen the ranks, in addition to leaving the decision to the new coach, to find out the status of all the players, and then take a decision to replace or change any of them. The team, with a winger, an attacking midfielder, and a pivot player.

Returning to Schroeder, and the reason why Al Ain resorted to the Dutch school, this is due to the fact that it is a school capable of succeeding in presenting talent and making a team that plays comprehensive football, especially since his career witnessed taking charge of the assistant coach of Ronald Koeman in Barcelona for a season and a half, as he had previously assumed the technical leadership of Hoffenheim and Prague clubs. .

Schroeder preferred the Al Ain show, as it requires building a project for the future, to compete for a continental title, in contrast to the capabilities of the leader and the players and talents he possesses.

Schroeder was sacked from Ajax training last January, after the results worsened, as he assumed responsibility to succeed Dutchman Ten Hag, who moved to coach Manchester United, but was unable to adjust the team’s path to victory.

He was also close to leading Leeds United last February, but he backed out at the last minute, in addition to receiving offers recently from Dutch and Belgian clubs.

Ajax club had issued a statement after Schroeder’s dismissal from his position, stating: “The coach’s contract was valid until June 30, 2024, but it will now expire immediately.”

On the other hand, Schroeder’s career spans more than 30 years. He worked as an assistant to Steve McClaren while the former England coach aimed to rebuild his career at FC Twente, winning the Eredivisie title in 2010.

The coach spent most of his career in the role of second man in the apparatus, working alongside Ronald Koeman at Barcelona, ​​as an assistant to Erik ten Hag at Ajax, and also winning the Belgian League title with Club Brugge.

As for the playing methods preferred by the new “leader” coach, he tends to attack comprehensively, with the 4-3-3 method that distinguished him in his training station in Belgium.

He is also good at playing in a 4-2-3-1 manner, and is interested in the philosophy of group play, with the escalation of talents to the first team.

Schroeder is described as a coach who cares about the need to control the midfield battle, and also prefers short passes, especially from behind, similar to the way Ten Hag deals with Man United.