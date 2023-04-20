Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Al-Ain decided the competition for the title of “Youth League under 18 years” two rounds ago, at the end of the competition, which witnesses the participation of 17 teams, and the “young leader” defeated its host, Shabab Al-Ahly “the third” 2-0, in the 32nd round, which witnessed the victory of Al-Wahda, the “runner-up”. » Over Khorfakkan 6-0.

Thanks to the 26th victory in his career, Al-Ain widened the difference between him and his closest competitors, Al-Wahda, the “runner-up”, to 7 full points, after raising his score to 81 points, compared to 74 for Al-Annabi, and 67 for the third knights, two rounds before the end of the league, where Al-Ain will meet its guest Al-Nasr in “Round 33”. Next Tuesday, his last match will be against Al-Wahda at the Coronation Summit.

Al-Ain is one of the 8 clubs that succeeded in embracing the titles of the current season for the competitions of the Sunni stages, and it included Shabab Al-Ahly “10 titles”, Al-Ain “3 titles” and the Emirates “2”, in exchange for one title for Ajman clubs, Ittihad Kalba, Al-Jazira, Al-Wahda, and Al-Arabi crowned. The U-21 Youth League title.

The list of Al Ain titles in the stage competitions included the Under-18 League Championship, the Under-15 Cubs Cup, and the Under-11 Cubs League.