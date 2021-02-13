Ali Maali (Sharjah)

Al-Ain confused Sharjah’s accounts in the Arab Gulf Football League, when he beat him at his stadium 2-1 this evening, Saturday, as part of the “16th round,” to catch him the second loss this season, and the balance of “Al-Malik” was frozen at “point 36” in First place, and the «leader» raised his score to 27 points, jumping to fourth place, and the summit becomes very shaky under the feet of Sharjah.

“Violet” dominated most of the first half, and special numbers talked about that, by 61.9% compared to 39.1% for his opponent, as well as the “leader” shot 12 times against 4 for “the king”, and also 286 passes against 184, and Sharjah advanced with the goal of Caio Lucas in The tenth minute, and Al Ain leveled with a missile goal by Yahya Nader in the second minute of the calculated time, instead of lost for the first half.

The fun and excitement reached its peak in the second half, as Laba Kodjo scored the second goal for Al Ain in the 72nd minute, and with this result the front struggle ignited.

Bani Yas achieved his tenth victory in the competition, when he beat Khorfakkan 2-1, and Al-Samawi jumped to the “32nd point” in third place, announcing his great ambitions in the “Shield” race despite the difficult circumstances that he was subjected to in the meeting, to expel his defender Khaled. Al-Hashemi in the second half,

On the other hand, “Al Nusour” received its second consecutive loss, to freeze its score at 15 points. Sultan Al Shamsi and Pedro scored the goals of Bani Yas in the 6 and 23 minutes, and Dudu scored Khorfakkan in the 57th minute.

Al-Wehda halted the winning streak of Shabab Al-Ahly, which lasted for seven games in all competitions, after a 2-2 draw. “The Knights” scored their goals by Mohamed Jumaa “Pele” and Eduardo in the 34th and 59th minutes, while Gianluca Mouniz and Khamis scored the goals of “Annabi” Ismail in the 26th and 61st minutes, so that each team got a point, raising Shabab Al-Ahly’s balance to 26 points, and Al-Wehda to 24 points.

In a fourth match, Hatta achieved his first victory of the season, after defeating Ajman 3- 0, to raise the «hurricane» his score to 5 points, in last place, and the balance of «orange» stopped at 9 points, in twelfth place,

Brazilian newcomer Jonatas scored two goals from two penalties in the 53rd and 82nd minutes, and Ahmed Mal Allah added the third in the fifth minute of calculated time instead of lost.