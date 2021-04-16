Al Ain (WAM)

The Municipality of Al Ain City has completed the “Al Hayer Oasis” project in the northern sector of the city on a total area estimated at 25,500 square meters at a cost of “1,725.769.50” million dirhams. The project contains recreational facilities, including walkways with a total area of ​​2337 square meters, on the edges of which are aflaj, interspersed with different types. A variety of date palms and local fodder crops, in addition to many activities that suit all ages.

The “Al Hayer Oasis” project aims to spread the culture of parents and ancestors, care for the palms, and implement a nursery for local plants to introduce visitors to traditional agricultural customs, local plant species and various date palm varieties, while providing several places for community interaction as a vital requirement for the community in the oasis and transferring some heritage practices to the oasis city. Engineer Muhammad Thani Al Muhairi, Director of Parks and Recreation Department at Al Hayer Municipality, confirmed that the Al Hayer Oasis project comes within the strategy of Al Ain City Municipality, which aims to optimize the use of the existing assets and provide an investment atmosphere, family and entertainment gatherings, and areas for national exhibitions and seasonal shows in one place.

He explained that the municipality took advantage of the old nursery in the Al Hayer area and turned it into an entertainment park under the name “Al Hayer Oasis”, adding a number of recreational facilities to separate sites in the oasis and providing them with umbrellas and heritage sessions for families using natural resources including palm fronds and ropes.