Al Ain City Municipality has completed its preparations for the expected weather situation, raising the readiness of emergency teams in all sectors of the municipality and raising the readiness of teams receiving reports.
The municipality strengthened its preparedness for the weather by distributing water tanks and pumps to areas in the city, in addition to lowering the level of the lakes (Ain Al-Fayda and Hafeet), in addition to cleaning the drainage outlets in critical areas.
#Ain #Municipality #raises #degree #readiness #readiness #weather #fluctuations
Leave a Reply