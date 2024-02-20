The Al Ain City Municipality announced that it will organize, on February 21 and 22, the activities of the UAE Innovation Month, in the courtyard of its main headquarters, as part of the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s keenness to achieve the national innovation strategy.

The activities organized by the municipality aim to shed light on a group of innovations that provide innovative solutions to current and future challenges, within the framework of the state’s endeavor to enhance the development of cities and raise the level of services provided to the population, and in line with the ongoing efforts to achieve the directives of the wise leadership and activate the UAE innovation strategy.

The activities include 40 innovative projects, with the active participation of school and university students, in addition to many governmental and private institutions in the city.

Fatima Al Harmoudi, Head of the Innovation Department at Al Ain City Municipality, said that the submitted projects include advanced applications in various fields such as artificial intelligence, soil engineering, and water resources management, in addition to developing interactive systems for electronic inspection and documentation.

She added that these projects aim to strengthen infrastructure and improve public services for the residents of Al Ain, and that part of them includes organizing the “Tomorrow’s Cities Hackathon” exhibition, which will witness university students gathering to innovate and develop sustainable solutions for cities, and present new ideas focused on improving the quality and aesthetics of roads by means that reduce From the need for maintenance in the future.

Al Harmoudi explained that the exhibition embodies the Al Ain Municipality’s commitment to pushing forward the wheel of innovation and creativity, in line with global trends towards creating smart and sustainable cities, and reflects the country’s efforts in developing innovative solutions that meet the needs of its residents and contribute to achieving a brighter future vision.