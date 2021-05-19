Al Ain (WAM)

The Municipality of Al Ain City has completed its preparations for the opening of the “Spot Blessing” project on an area of ​​14 thousand square meters at the end of the current month of May, which will include 15 mobile vehicles for the provision of drinks and food, in addition to a cinema for cars, children’s play areas, green spaces, integrated service facilities and seating areas.

“Spot Blessing” is considered one of the new destinations in Al Ain, which in turn will support the tourist sites in the Jabal Hafeet and Al Mubazzarah area, strengthen the partnership between the government and private sectors, and achieve a better experience for visitors to the project in terms of providing all the needs of its visitors, in addition to its distinguished location.

Ahmed Omran Al-Ameri, Chairman of the Business Administration Committee of the Investment Office at Al Ain City Municipality, said: The Department of Municipalities and Transport aims, through investment projects it launches with the private sector, to raise the quality of life in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and to provide services to owners of small and medium enterprises, thus contributing to the provision of an investment environment It is economical and attractive for this type of activity.

He added that the “Spot Grace” project is the first of its kind in the city of Al Ain, as it forms a gathering of mobile vehicles in an organized manner amid an integrated set of services, pointing out that the Al Ain City Municipality has provided 100% of the site’s infrastructure services, and the opening will be conducted in an experimental way to ensure the services. The traffic and traffic safety standards on the site were studied based on the existing space, the provision of parking spaces, as well as the provision of all comprehensive infrastructure services such as water, sewage, electricity, and other necessary services and facilities.

Al-Amiri explained that other sites will be located in Al Ain city, similar to the mobile car park project, which is in the final study stage, and the areas on which these projects will be established have been determined to provide additional investment opportunities and more entertainment destinations in the city.