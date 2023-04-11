Prior to Eid Al-Fitr, the municipality of Al Ain, represented by the control and inspection departments, is carrying out inspection and control campaigns on shops and men’s and women’s beauty centers in the city.

Through these inspection campaigns, the municipality aims to monitor random markets and street vendors, intensify the supervisory role in residential neighborhoods and commercial and vital areas in the city, and monitor any abuses or wrong practices.

Al Ain Municipality seeks to intensify the control work, especially in the industrial area and the fish and vegetable market, due to the expected increase in the number of consumers, by intensifying the supervisory role procedures in the market in cooperation with the competent authorities.

The municipality will also conduct inspection campaigns on women’s and men’s beauty centers to ensure that commercial establishments apply health requirements and the readiness of non-food establishments to receive the public, in cooperation with the Department of Economic Development and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

Hazam Al Dhaheri, Director of the Public Health Department, explained that the campaigns will cover 1,119 beauty centers for women and men in all regions of Al Ain, and will start on April 17 and last for 4 days.

For his part, Sultan Al Mazrouei, Head of the Health Activities Department, indicated that the municipality aims, through inspection tours, to achieve the commitment of beauty centers to apply health requirements and precautionary measures.