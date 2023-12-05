The Al Ain City Municipality decorated the city’s streets and squares by planting about 3.4 million seasonal flowers on an area exceeding 340,000 square meters in the heart of Al Ain and its suburbs during the current winter season.

Through this project, the municipality aims to enhance the general aesthetic and cultural appearance of the city of Al Ain, by planting flowers in beautiful arrangements on the sides of the main and secondary roads, in the central islands, and in the public agricultural spaces in the city.

Al Ain Municipality also works to achieve diversity in the cultivation of flower varieties for each season according to a well-thought-out plan to choose multiple types and colors of flowers using modern methods and designs to highlight the aesthetic gradation of the colors and varieties used.

The municipality is implementing a plan to plant seasonal flowers in the city in three main cycles: summer, fall, and winter. Flowers are selected for each bunch based on their suitability to climatic conditions, water needs, degree of salinity tolerance, etc.

The process of planting flowers in the city of Al Ain takes place in several stages, starting with preparing the soil, removing the previous season’s flowers, cleaning the ponds from harmful weeds and sterilizing them, after which organic fertilizer is added to support the soil with nutrients while irrigation operations continue, and then the seedlings are planted while continuing to care for them by Add chemical fertilizer and continue turning and aerating the soil.