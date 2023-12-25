Ali Maali (Dubai)

While “The Emperor” is claiming the lead alone, “The Leader” Al-Aynaoui was able, after the end of the 12th round, to be the league team that scored the most goals in the first half with “18 goals” after the goal he scored against Al-Bataeh in the 36th minute of the match. Which ended in favor of Al Ain 3-1.

The 18 goals that Al Ain scored against the competitors came from 9 different teams in the competition, and the beginning was with Bani Yas with two goals in the first half in the match that ended for Al Ain 3-2, then the same score in the Hatta match, and the match ended with them, and in Ajman the team scored its own net. 4 times in the first half only in the match that ended with a clean score.

Against Sharjah, Al Ain succeeded in scoring a goal in the first half, and ended the match victorious 3-2. In the Emirates match, Al-Zaeem was able to advance by three, and the match ended 3-1 on that day. As for Shabab Al-Ahly’s net, it was conceded twice in the first half in the confrontation, which ended with a hat-trick. Kalba scored a goal, and the match ended 2-2.

In Khor Fakkan, the final score of the match was 4-1, of which the team scored two goals in the first half, and in the last match in the 12th round, it scored a goal at the beginning, and ended the match 3-1.

Other than that, Togolese sniper Laba Kodjo still tops the scorers list with 11 goals, two goals ahead of Syrian Omar Kharbin, the Al-Wahda striker, his closest competitor.

#Ain. #leader #goals