Ali Maali (Sharjah)

The Al Ain team won the halls soccer championship organized by the Sharjah Foundation for Women’s Sports on the sidelines of the Ramadan session, by beating the Arab Stars team with a clean goal scored by Sabreen Mamai in the tournament that took place in the covered hall of the Sharjah Sports Club for Women, and Al-Majd team won the third place, and Salwa Mansour won The Arab Stars player won the title of top scorer in the matches, which witnessed the summit of football fun over 4 days with the participation of 12 teams. The champions were crowned by Abdul Malik Jani, Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council, and Nada Al Naqbi, Director General of the Sharjah Foundation for Women’s Sports, and Jani praised the exemplary championship provided by the Sharjah Women Sports Foundation in everything with distinguished work, which confirms the presence of cadres who can organize tournaments at the highest level, and said : “We provide all the capabilities in the Sharjah Sports Council to make such tournaments successful in general, and in a way that serves futsal in particular, and the Sharjah Women’s Sports Club offers a distinguished model in working for development in women’s sport.” For her part, Nada Askar Al-Naqbi confirmed, “The tournaments are a great opportunity to discover talents, and I believe that following them will contribute to shedding light on distinguished players, and that the fun was present in all matches in light of the skills that we saw in every meeting, and that it is far from competing in On the pitch, there is a distinct social condition among all the players and coaches. Nada Al-Naqbi added: “12 teams participated in futsal, which were divided into two groups with 120 players, who is the target, as well as 45 in the shooting game, and 35 karate players, bringing the total to 200 players, a number that shows the extension of effort and constructive plans that have been relied upon.”