Faisal Al Naqbi (Khorfakkan)

Al Ain failed to return with the three points, from the Khorfakkan match that was held this evening at Saqr bin Muhammad Al Qasimi Stadium, as part of the “14th round” of the Arab Gulf League, where “Al-Zaeem” settled for a 2-2 draw with “Al Nusour”, and Khorfakkan advanced with the goal of Ismail Al Hammadi In the 25th minute, Al Ain responded with a Japanese goal, Shiotani in the 40th minute, and Al Ain succeeded in advancing this time with a goal by Laba Kodjo in the 60th minute, but Brazilian Dudu had another word by scoring the equalizer for the owners of the land in the 68th minute, and Al Ain raised his score to 24 points, And Khorfakkan to 15 points.