Moataz Al-Shami (Dubai)

The football company of Al Ain Club is still in a race against time in pursuing the best options available to strengthen the team’s ranks, as the “leader” needs an additional deal, which may be in the center of the playmaker and the focal point, in order to complete the picture regarding the squad through which he is looking for A “new return” to the podiums next season.

On the other hand, Bandar Al-Ahbabi, the captain of the team, performed a small surgery to remove a fatty cyst in the shoulder, and the right defender of the “Al-Zaeem” battalion will be ready for the start of the new season, which begins with the internal camp and medical examinations of the players with the first week of next July, before traveling to the camp. The external scheduled to be in Spain.

Al-Ahbabi valued the care, support and concern of Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Ain Sports and Cultural Club, Chairman of the Executive Committee, Chairman of the Steering Committee of the Affairs of Al Ain Football Club Company, praising at the same time the important role he has been playing. Muhammad Obaid Hammad, and all members of the Steering Committee, expressing his thanks and appreciation to the Al-Ainawi fans, who expressed their sincere wishes for a speedy recovery after the operation.

On the other hand, Al-Ahbabi confirmed his readiness and his fellow players to engage in the preparation stage for the new season, indicating that the surgery he recently underwent came at an appropriate time, before the start of the internal gathering that precedes the external team preparation program.

He added: «We are well aware of what is required of us in the next season, and we will strive to provide our best to achieve the aspirations of the Al-Ainawi nation, and I do not miss here welcoming the joining of the new players who have become part of the leader’s squad for the new season, beginning with the Romanian Amir Atzili and the international Khaled Al-Attas, along with the Nigerian Reloan Sarky, the reserve team player, wished them success in achieving their ambitions with the “leader” and actively contributing to the happiness of the loyal fans of Al Ain Club.

The fans of the Al-Ainawiya nation rely largely on the new season’s deals, especially after contracting with a Dutch coach, Alfred Schroeder, who took over at a time when the “leader” needed to increase his tactical and technical effectiveness, and to provide more than 24 players at the peak of readiness for the long and arduous season that The team, which is required to compete at all levels, whether locally or continentally, is waiting for the “leader” to return to the Asian competition after securing a seat in the group stage, which will start next September.