Riyadh (Al-Ittihad)

Al Ain will officially begin his Asian career at 7:50 pm tomorrow night (Saturday) UAE time, at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Malaz, when he meets the Iranian Fools of Khuzestan, in the last stage of the preliminary round, which qualifies for the group stage of the AFC Champions League 2021, which starts with a system The combined championship from April 14 to 30.

The upcoming confrontation is considered decisive in the presence of the Asian “leader”, in order to obtain a pass to the difficult fourth group, which includes the Saudi “host” victory, in addition to the Jordanian units and the Qatari dam.

“Violet” performed his last training on the stadium, with the participation of all the players. Caio, who returns to the squad, recovered, in a way that increases the offensive striking force, of the Dorina representative in the continental forum. All the basic elements participated in the training, where the technical staff took care of checking on the physical aspects, in addition to carrying out a number of technical and tactical tasks, in which Laba Kodjo starred, along with Caio, Bandar Al-Ahbabi and Yahya Nader and Eric, and the rest of the elements in the “combination”.

Al Ain needs to win in order to regain confidence and gain a moral boost, and qualifying means that the “leader” begins his career in the group against Al Sadd on April 14th at King Fahd Stadium.

Portuguese Pedro called on all players to adhere to the spirit of victory, and to beware of the opponent who plays in a balanced manner, and takes advantage of mistakes to pounce on the goal, which requires the vigilance of the back line of the “leader” in the upcoming confrontation tomorrow. Al Ain is considered one of the clubs that include more youth players in the Asian list, as the average age of the team is 24 years, and the oldest player is the team leader Muhannad Al-Anzi (36 years). The list includes 16 players under the age of 22 years, that is more than half, including six players. Under 18 years old, they are Muhammad Abbas, Khaled Al-Saadi, Issa Khalfan, Khaled Ali, Ahmed Al-Qutaish, and Khaled Al-Hasani. On the other side.

The AFC delegation visited the Al-Ain mission, and included Singaporean Zubair Muhammad Othman, the official delegated to the AFC to oversee the headquarters of the missions and the match grounds, and Dr. Bashir Shafiq, the match observer, and the delegation met with the director of the Al-Ain team, Ahmed Al-Shamsi, to determine the arrangements related to the match.