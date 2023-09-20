Sultan Al Ali (Dubai)

Al Ain opened their campaign in the Asian Championship with a clean 3-0 win against Pakhtakor in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent. Al-Zaeem presented an impressive performance on the field of the Uzbek team, which seemed unable to resist the Al Ainawiya force, led by Laba Kodjo and Fikr Schröder.

Al Ain entered history – as usual – with this great victory, as it inflicted on the Uzbek club Pakhtakor the largest loss at home in its history in the AFC Champions League (since 02/03), and Pakhtakor had never lost 3-0 to any other competitor throughout its long journey in the tournament. Previously, the largest loss was recorded in the name of Al-Shabab Saudi Arabia, which defeated Pakhtakor in Uzbekistan with a score of 3-1 in the 2010 edition.

Considering the history of Uzbekistan’s Pakhtakor at its home stadium, the team has suffered only ten losses in the AFC Champions League in all its participation, and no team has been able to defeat it more than Al Ain, by twice (on par with Al-Shabab Saudi Arabia). The leader had previously won the 2015 edition with a score of 1-0 in the group stage and the goal was scored by Miroslav Stoch of Slovakia at the time.

Among the clubs that defeated Pakhtakor were South Korea’s Seongnam, Iraq’s Al-Zawraa, Kuwait’s Al-Qadisiyah, Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia, and Al-Shabab of the Emirates, which was the only Emirati club to defeat Pakhtakor on its home soil before Al Ain joined it.