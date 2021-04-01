Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Tomorrow, Friday, two decisive matches will be held to determine the final two ends of the Emirates Ice Hockey League for the 2020-2021 season. The first will bring together Storms Abu Dhabi and Thames Al Ain, while the second will meet Mighty Camels and White Bears in the “Hili” gymnasium in Al Ain.

The teams of the Emirates Ice Hockey League semi-finals were equal in total points in the home and away matches, because each team won in one of the rounds. Mighty Camels won in the first leg at the expense of White Bears, and Al Ainawi won the Theebs over Storms. Abu Dhabi .. In the second leg, Storms responded with a precious victory over «Thebes Al Ain», and «White Bears» beat his rival, Mighty Camels.

With these results, the two tickets to qualify for the Emirati ice hockey final were postponed to two play-off matches that cannot be divided by two.