Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The city of Al Ain will host the meetings of the General Assembly of the Arab Rugby Union, headed by Qais Al Dhalee, on the sidelines of the Arab Rugby Sevens Championship for men and the third for women, hosted by the Game Union in cooperation with the Arab Game Federation at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club, on Saturday for two days.

The meeting will discuss the report of the Executive Committee on the work of the Federation in the past period and its approval, the approval of the minutes of the previous Executive Committee meeting, and the approval of the date and place of the next Ordinary General Assembly meeting based on the proposal of the members of the Executive Committee.

The Arab Federation invited all members to attend the meeting, which is expected to attend most of the member federations, including federations that do not have teams in the tournament, including Lebanon, Iraq, and Morocco, and the first meeting will be in attendance after the Corona pandemic.

On the other hand, the Arab Union made adjustments to the first group matches after the Sudanese national team apologized for not participating in the last moments, to reduce the number of teams to eight, as the first group includes our national team, Syria, Palestine and Tunisia, while the second group includes the teams of Egypt, Libya, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

The Higher Organizing Committee completed all arrangements for the Arab event, which is being held for the first time in the UAE, headed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the Federation, Qais Al-Dhalei, President of the Arab and Asian Football Federations, Muhammad Sultan Al Zaabi, Secretary General of the Federation, Hamdan Suleiman, Executive Director of the Arab Federation, and Hazem Hassan, the administrative director of the federation, and Nizar Mahran, along with the heads of the committees operating in the tournament.

The teams had begun to flock to Al Ain, led by Saudi Arabia and Palestine, and the rest of the teams arrived today, Friday, in preparation for the start on Saturday morning.

On the other hand, the coaching staff of our men’s team decided to exclude Ibrahim Kamal, captain of the national team, from the squad due to the injury he sustained in recent training. Muhammad Al-Marar was also chosen as captain of the national team, to succeed his colleague Muhannad Shaker, who is absent from the tournament due to special circumstances.